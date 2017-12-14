It was another record-breaking night for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Their thumping 4-0 win at Swansea set a new record of 15 consecutive wins, smashing Arsenal's tally of 14 from 2002.

Perhaps more pleasing for City boss Pep Guardiola is that the scoreline put to bed a run of four straight 2-1 victories, as his side hit 52 goals for the campaign, in just 17 matches.

David Silva struck twice either side of half-time, taking him to four goals in three games, and Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero added the others to maintain the Citizens' 11-point lead at the top of the table.

With two home games to come against Tottenham and Bournemouth, City will fancy their chances of making it 18 wins from 19 at the halfway stage of the season.

Aside from the astonishing record set, the performance of David Silva was the main talking point at the Liberty Stadium.

The 31-year-old has been in sensational form for Guardiola's men this season, with five goals and eight assists in 17 games.

He's already been rewarded with a new contract until 2020, which will take his stay at the Etihad to 10 years if he sees it through.

His team-mate Benjamin Mendy, who has been out since September after suffering an ACL injury, posted a hilarious tweet after the Spaniard scored his second of the night.

Silva took the decision to go bald in the summer, which was a bold move after having long locks for the entirety of his City career, and Mendy poked fun at him in light of his recent form.

The City stalwart's form has certainly improved since his dramatic haircut, though it's hard to imagine his career would've had much more success if he'd never had long hair.

He's won two European Championships and the World Cup with Spain, while he has also enjoyed his fair share of trophies domestically.

Silva has two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two league cup crowns with City, and he also has a Copa del Rey winners' medal from his time at Valencia.

Regardless of any future changes to his hair, David Silva will certainly go down as one of, if not the greatest player to ever don the sky blue of Manchester City.

