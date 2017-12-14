Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the finest footballer to ever play the game.

The 30-year-old Argentine is La Liga's all-time top scorer and he's netted 14 league goals so far this season.

However, Messi offers far more than just goals and he is credited for much of Barcelona's success over the last decade - his dribbling, vision and composure in front of goal are unrivalled.

All of his coaches at Barcelona have been aware of Messi's greatness.

“He is the best player I have ever seen," said current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

“The best thing about him is not what he does but how simple he makes everything look.

“He is not just the best player because he can dribble past three or four players, it is because he does it better than anyone in the world.”

Man City are often linked with a move for Messi but the Barcelona talisman recently put pen-to-paper on a new contract in Catalonia.

Video proves Messi is the GOAT when it comes to long range passing

"He sees passes that most people can only see whilst watching the game on TV, not ones that you can normally see on the pitch," said former Barcelona manager Tata Martino.

An amazing video has emerged on Twitter which highlights just how good Messi's passing is.

Absolutely unreal!

The little magician will be strutting his stuff at next summer's World Cup in Russia after single-handedly dragging Argentina through qualifying.

He scored a sublime hat-trick in their final World Cup qualifier away in Ecuador to secure qualification.

Five points clear at the top of the table, Messi will first attend to Barcelona's bid to reclaim the La Liga title from Real Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde's side must also prepare for February's Champions League last 16 meeting with Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

Messi has not fared well against the Blues in the past, failing to score in each of his eight fixtures against Chelsea.

