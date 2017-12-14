Football

Paul Clement reacts to Man City's loud celebrations after Swansea win

Manchester City well and truly irritated Jose Mourinho with their dressing room behaviour after Sunday’s derby win over Manchester United.

According to the Mirror, the Portuguese coach told Man City’s squad to turn down their music as they celebrated a victory that many believe has ended the Premier League title race.

This led to Mourinho having milk and water poured over his head and the situation escalated into a mass brawl.

While the FA continue their inquiry into exactly what happened in the tunnel after City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford, both clubs were back in action on Wednesday evening.

It was a successful night for both, with the Citizens thumping Swansea 4-0 and United defeating Bournemouth 1-0.

So the gap remains 11 points and City remain heavy favourites to land their first league title under Pep Guardiola.

Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League

Guardiola’s side were simply irresistible at the Liberty Stadium. They had 78 per cent possession and 23 shots in total, a brace from David Silva and strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero handing City a record 15th consecutive top flight victory.

You only need to read what Swansea boss Paul Clement said at full-time to realise how impressive Guardiola’s side was.

"At times it was horrible to be on the sideline watching that, seeing my side trying but suffering for long periods,” Clement told BBC Sport.

City played loud music at full-time

City turned up the volume in the dressing room at full-time, with correspondent Sam Lee revealing just how loud the music was.

Paul Clement reacts to City's music

City’s players haven’t taken any notice of Mourinho’s words, then.

Yet while Mourinho was offended by the music, Clement wasn’t.

The Swansea boss was asked whether he thought the Blues’ reaction to their win was disrespectful, to which he replied: "Of course not. They’ve been very respectful.”

Mourinho and Clement probably have different interpretations of the term ‘disrespectful’, and it’s understandable that the Swansea chief would be unwilling to bring any extra attention to himself and his underperforming team by criticising City in the same manner that Mourinho did.

City will continue to celebrate

Celebrating has become a regular theme for City this season and Guardiola believes his players had every right to do so after the derby.

"We celebrated it like when Arsenal wins against United, they celebrate,” the 46-year-old said. “We celebrated. Where? Inside the locker room - that's what we try to do and we did it.

“It was correct, believe me, we jumped because we were happy. People can understand that - we won an important game and we wanted to celebrate.”

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Sergio Aguero
Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva
Manchester City
Premier League
Football
Swansea City

