A moment of controversy has got the England camp up in arms over a decision that they have not taken lightly in the third Test in Perth, Australia, leading to Mark Stoneman being out.

The decision by on-field umpire Marias Erasmus was overturned by Aleem Dar, who judged the England cricketer to have been caught out with Tim Payne looking like he had taken the ball.

The only angle that the cameras caught was from the wrong side, with Stoneman hiding which hand the ball hit, with one hand off his bat.

If the ball had hit the 30-year-old’s glove, then the decision to rule him out would be incorrect, the England team are annoyed and do have a right to be.

England will feel hard done by with that decision, however, on the whole, the match has not been all doom and gloom for Joe Root, who managed to win the toss in Perth and decided to take the decision and bat first.

The first session saw Alistair Cook be dismissed for just seven.

It looks like he is done for the tour after he was caught with a half-volley on middle stump, although it has been shown that he could have nudged through mid-wicket, instead he missed it.

The England cricketer was beaten for pace, in front of LBW to Mitchell Starc.

James Vince was caught out. The Englishman was beginning to get frustrated by Josh Hazlewood, who ended up getting the better of him.

Vince played a loose shot, too familiar for his opponent, which was caught.

Then, the controversial decision.

Mark Stoneman was under fire from an Australian searing attack in the afternoon session, especially after England captain Joe Root was caught for just 20.

The Third test is in full swing; England are currently 267-4 with Australia yet to bat.

