For the first time ever next month on January 4 at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Outside of Japan, Jericho vs Omega is the biggest match on this year's Wrestle Kingdom card, which is essentially NJPW's version of WWE's WrestleMania and will mark Jericho's first match outside of WWE since 1999.

Over recent days, the build-up for this match, which is being billed as 'Alpha vs. Omega', has been heating up, with The Alpha and The Cleaner attacking one another on two separate occasions. It's not hard to see why some fans in the USA are so excited for this match.

While this move wasn't done by Jericho to spite the WWE since he spoke to Vince McMahon about this match, it's still going to be interesting to see how WWE reacts to this match as it will most likely help NJPW grow their American audience.

Speaking recently to CBS Sports on their In This Corner Podcast, Triple H spoke about the upcoming match between Jericho and Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12. He said he thinks it's going to be great, but reminded everyone that Y2J will always be part of the WWE.

The WWE executive vice president said: "I think it's great. Good for Chris. It's phenomenal. Good for Kenny, good for New Japan. We were aware. That was a conversation that was had.

"It's great, it's good for him. Chris is one of the greatest talents in the history of the business, so I think it's great. Good product is good product. I'm happy for them, happy for Chris and happy for everybody."

Only time will tell if this is just a one-off match for Jericho outside of the WWE, or if we will see him wrestle for NJPW more in the future, but for the foreseeable future, it doesn't look like Y2J will be returning to the WWE anytime soon.

For WWE's next two Big Four pay-per-views in 2018, the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34, Jericho will be on tour with his band Fozzy, so Wrestle Kingdom 12 could actually be his last wrestling appearance for some time, in both WWE and NJPW.

