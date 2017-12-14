Cricket Australia has reacted with “serious concern” to allegations of a spot-fixing plot relating to the third Ashes Test.

The Sun alleged on Wednesday night, ahead of play starting in Perth, that two Indian bookmakers had asked undercover reporters for up to £140,000 to fix passages of play, such as the number of runs scored in a given over.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said in a statement: “The allegations raised by media outlets are of serious concern. Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute.

“Cricket Australia will co-operate fully with any ICC (International Cricket Council) Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.

“Australian cricket has a long-standing, proactive approach to sports integrity management and Cricket Australia has a dedicated Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) to prevent corruption within Australian domestic competitions, including the BBL.

“In addition to this, all players participating in CA-sanctioned competitions, including the BBL, are required to complete an anti-corruption education session before they can compete.

“CA works closely with the ICC ACU on all international fixtures played in Australia. Players are able to report any suspicions they have on a confidential basis and in the past there has been a strong Australian player culture to do so.”

The ICC have also claimed they have not seen any evidence of a corruption plot and their anti-corruption manager Alex Marshall said there was no 'substance' to the allegations.

“Based on the dossier of information the ICC has received from the news outlet [The Sun], there is no substance to these allegations, or justification to suspect that this Test match, or indeed the Ashes series as a whole, is subject to corrupt activities. We have absolute confidence in our players,” he said, per The Independent.

Nevertheless, it has certainly put the spotlight firmly on the crucial third Test.

At the time of writing, England are 282-4 having won the toss and chosen to bat, having been heavily beaten in the first two Tests.

