Despite retiring from boxing following his superfight victory over UFC sensation Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather has hinted about stepping into the octagon to make 'billions of dollars'.

'Money' Mayweather took his professional record inside the ring to 50-0 with a 10th round TKO of McGregor, and the 40-year old has adopted a 'never say never' attitude when it comes to thinking about getting inside the eight-sided UFC cage.

Whilst many think the transition from boxing to mixed martial arts would be too much for Mayweather to overcome, the man himself forms a different opinion, claiming he would make an obscene amount of money.

"They just called me not too long ago and ask me to come back," said Mayweather, whilst streaming on the Instagram social media platform.

"I can come right back. If I wanted to I could come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can go do a three or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember I'm Floyd Money Mayweather."

Despite never competing in a professional MMA fight, Mayweather insists there is no greater athlete in his generation, and that his opinion won't be changing for the forseeable future.

"There is only one goat and it's me. I better not hear nobody talking about this guy the goat over here, this guy the goat over here. At the end of the day I'm the best athlete ever. You heard me. Ain't nobody do it better than me.

"I done it in the best style, I done it flashy, done it flamboyant, I done it my way, I kept 100 percent of the revenue and I'm my own boss."

Whilst he may be done in boxing, it will be interesting to see whether or not a deal with the UFC can be achieved, or if Money Mayweather is just all talk this time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms