Have you ever thought to yourself: "How much would a golf lesson with Tiger Woods cost?"

Well, it seems like we finally found out the answer this week.

Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates, two PGA Tour professionals, created a Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am tournament to raise funds and awareness for the people effected in the horrific floods of Houston, Texas this year.

And, there was one prize in particular that many people were drawn into; a private golf lesson from the 14-time major winning golfer Tiger Woods.

And, according to ESPN journalist Bob Harig, the selling figure was just a modest sum of $210,000.

The money spent on this lesson is going to the Harvey-related charity, and with a total figure of $1,000,000 being aimed for, the charitable being who will get to learn from arguably the best golfer of his generation has gone a long way to help reach that total goal.

Woods has recently just made a triumphant return back to the golfing circuit this past month, finishing tied for 9th place at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, after 11 months off the course.

That finish saw a jump in the world rankings, from 1,199th all the way up to number 668. His former swing coach Butch Harmon believes that the 41-year-old can elevate himself back to the top of his game following his surgery to become a major champion once again.

“I learned a long time ago never say never with Tiger Woods because he’ll prove you wrong," said Harmon.

"I think he can win again, whether he can win a Major Championship again or not, I don’t know we’ll have to wait and see.

"We know that Tiger tees it up thinking he can win every tournament that he plays in, but we have to temper our optimism.”

