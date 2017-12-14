Arsenal may not have got the result they wanted on Wednesday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Ham, but you couldn’t blame Jack Wilshere for being satisfied with his night's work.

The midfielder completed his first 90 minutes in the Premier League for Arsenal in more than three years and produced a decent performance, despite the stalemate.

It was his first start league start since May 2016 and he certainly justified his inclusion. And, after the game, his manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

"Jack did well overall for his first game," said Arsene Wenger in his post-match press conference. "Especially in the first half where he had some sharpness. But he defended well overall. For the first game it is satisfying."

And an individual highlights video of Wilshere’s display has emerged - and it shows he looked more than comfortable back in the starting XI.

Watch: Wilshere's highlights vs West Ham

Take a look:

And Arsenal fans were all saying the same thing about his performance. With the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny currently struggling for form, they are desperate to see Wilshere starting on a regular basis from now on.

Arsenal fans react

Check out the reaction:

After the match, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown explained in the BT Sport studio just how highly Wenger rates him.

What Wenger thinks of Wilshere

“Wenger sees him as a special player,” Keown said.

“He loves him, treats him like his own son and he’s had to nurture him because he’s had many injuries.

“For step one he has to be regularly available, he’s just played five games back-to-back in the Europa League 90 minutes, he’s not done that for a long time. So that’s the first journey done.

“The performances have improved game after game, he’s incisive, he runs with the ball in that midfield like no other player.

“He wants to be an Arsenal player. We’re saying (Mesut) Ozil has been offered that many contracts and he doesn’t necessarily want to sign it.

“Jack Wilshere does and if he comes back into form, I would play him for the rest of the season because he has that little bit of extra quality.

“It can open up for him, his career can open up, but he is in that last-chance saloon.”

