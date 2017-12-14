Seventeen games into the 2017/18 Premier League season and Arsenal are already 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

In stark contrast to previous campaigns where they've started strongly but gradually lost ground, the Gunners have suffered five defeats and currently find themselves seventh.

They're even behind Sean Dyche's Burnley, who have been phenomenal thus far but finished 16th last season and were tipped for a relegation fight this time around.

So what's the problem? Goals away from home are proving a real problem at the moment, emphasised by Wednesday night's 0-0 draw away to West Ham.

Indeed, in nine away games this season, Arsenal have only scored nine goals - five of which coming in the 5-2 win over Everton.

One Arsenal fan who's had enough of the club and Arsene Wenger is Piers Morgan, who's been very active on Twitter this morning venting his frustration.

Here's one of the tweets he posted:

"Arsenal's current culture is this: Billionaire foreign owner who's never there & doesn't care," Morgan wrote to his 6.27 million followers.

"Ageing manager pocketing vast salary for endless PL/Euro failure. Passion-devoid players producing mediocre football. Deluded fans brainwashed into thinking we're not already a joke."

Brutal. Morgan has been #WengerOut for quite some time now and it would appear Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand feel the same way.

Speaking on BT Sport after West Ham 0-0 Arsenal, Keown and Ferdinand suggested Wenger's time as Arsenal manager should come to a disappointing end.

Keown said: "The Champions League now is looking like it's not going to happen for Arsene Wenger and the questions will come again: is he going to be there next season or not?

"It looks like the end. We spoke about the end of this chapter for Wenger, but [Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez... Sanchez didn't give enough tonight.

"If it doesn't get much better for him (Wenger), then at the end of the season he has to hold his hands up and say, 'Maybe I'm not the man to take this club forwards'."

And Ferdinand added: "Who's surprised that we're having this conversation now, though? This happens every single season. It's just a bit earlier this season because we're so far off.

"This isn't something that's different or out of the ordinary. Questions get asked every year.

"Arsene Wenger has been a fantastic servant to Arsenal Football Club over the years, but they've not competed to win the [Premier] League."

Pretty spot on - and Morgan completely agrees.

Morgan said in response: "I've been saying it since 2008 & nothing has changed. Wenger's a busted flush."

