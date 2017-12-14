A huge unification clash with Anthony Joshua could be close to being finalised, but Joseph Parker is already looking past that and into the future.

The New Zealander is set to take on 'AJ' in a massive stadium fight in the United Kingdom as early as March 2018 with negotiations close to being finalised, according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

The WBO champion of the world is looking even further into the distance though at potential super-fights, and the two other names he wants to lock horns with will probably not surprise the boxing community, with Deontay Wilder and Tony Bellew on his agenda.

"I'd like to fight Joshua in the UK as that's where the draw card is," said Parker.

"I'd also like to fight Wilder in America in Vegas and then I'd like to fight Tony Bellew. Those are the fights I want to make happen in 2018."

The WBC champ Wilder could be set to face Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz in his next defence, with that fight being scrapped two months ago because the 38-year-old Cuban failed a drug test.

Ortiz has since been re-instated as the number one contender to Wilder's belt after the WBC accepted his reasonings for taking blood pressure-related substances.

Bellew, meanwhile, is preparing for a huge rematch with former world champion David Haye in May 2018. The fight was originally supposed to take place on December 17, but an arm injury suffered by the 'Hayemaker' delayed those plans.

Parker has admitted talks took place when Haye was rendered unable to fight, but the circumstances weren't in the champions' best interests.

"I'd love to fight Tony Bellew," stated Parker. "We had discussions to fight when David Haye pulled out of the fight but we weren't in a full camp so not able to jump in and fill his place.

"I feel like if I had a great camp and prepared for Tony Bellew I could put on a great fight and beat him. Hopefully we can make something happen.

"But again it comes down to both teams being happy. I know he's a massive draw card so we would have to sit down and negotiate how we're going to split things but I feel it's a great possibility to fight in 2018.

"He's a great fighter but he's a cruiserweight coming up to heavyweight. I have better skills and a little bit more power."

Despite the AJ fight being close, there is a wealth of names that could step up to challenge Parker for his championship should negotiations break down between the pair.

"There's [Alexander] Povetkin, Lucas Browne, there's many other options," added Parker. "But the goal is to get the Joshua fight as it will be a good fight and we can put on a great show.

"Dillian Whyte is also a potential. He's showed some good performances in the ring and what he's done. But I feel like now I'm the champion I want to fight the other champions.

"My goal is to aim for those at the top. He can get to the top of the game as well but my goal is Joshua at the moment."

