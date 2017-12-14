Cricket

Ben Stokes shows return to form with 93 in latest Canterbury outing

Ben Stokes scored at the rate of nearly two a ball, but fell seven short of a century as he returned to form in his latest appearance for Canterbury.

After a spate of batting woe – he was run out after just one ball on Sunday and scored only two the weekend previous – the 26-year-old smashed six fours and seven sixes in his innings.

His total of 93 off 47 balls helped Canterbury to a 217/9 score in their Super Smash match against Otago in Christchurch.

Coming in at fourth, the Englishman helped steady the ship after Otago nicked two quick wickets in the third over.

He eventually fell in the last of the 20 overs – caught by Neil Broom off the bowling of Jacob Duffy, who took five wickets.

The all-rounder also took 1-17 as his side eased to a 134-run win in Christchurch.

Stokes was dropped from England’s Ashes Test tour after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on September 25.

The Crown Prosecution Service is assessing evidence from Avon and Somerset Police in order for a decision to be made on whether he should face charges over the alleged incident.

Supersmash T20 - Canterbury Kings v Otago Volts

Meanwhile, his England teammates enjoyed a rare good day as the third Test got underway in Perth.

Dawid Malan hit a maiden, unbeaten century while Jonny Bairstow also added 75 not out as England closed day one on 305-4.

And although the tourists have already suffered one or two collapses so far this series, the Barmy Army can take some support from from the fact that England have never lost a Test in the WACA when they have posted a score above 300 in the first innings.

