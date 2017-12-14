Boxing

Conor Benn.

The honest tweet Conor Benn posted after his dramatic win over Cedrick Peynaud

Conor Benn survived a sensational opening round against Cedrick Peynaud to maintain his unbeaten record.

The son of Nigel Benn was floored twice in a disastrous opening round but showed guts to get the decision 57-54, and move to 11-0-KO9.

Benn, 21, knocked the Frenchman down twice in the final two rounds to help secure a controversial narrow points decision.

His eyes were badly swollen after the bruising battle and he admitted the six-round bout was a "massive learning experience".

Benn made his professional debut in April 2016 and he surely wasn't expecting his fight against Peynaud to be his toughest to date.

"Massive learning experience. I'll come back from it and learn from it," Benn told Sky Sports.

"The only thing I showed in that fight is - I have heart. I'll learn from this.

"I think I dealt with it alright. You cannot test heart, you've either got it, or you've not."

Boxing at York Hall

It was dubbed 'one of the best fights of the year', on the undercard for Katie Taylor's successful defence of her WBA lightweight title against Jessica McCaskill.

Benn posts a refreshingly honest tweet

'The Destroyer' took to social media soon after his fight and delivered a frank message to his followers.

Former professional boxer Johnny Nelson believes getting floored by Peynaud was good for Benn's career.

"I bet his dad (Nigel) was watching and sitting there saying 'good, that was the best thing that could happen', because I myself believe that was the best thing that could happen to him too," said Nelson.

Boxing at The SSE Hydro

"Now he will go back and he now knows he's going through stages.

"Eddie (Hearn) took the stabilisers off for him to box out in America, to perform and we thought right, he's performing now he's got to get thrown in.

"This was going to happen and all these things are what a fighter has to go throw to be a fully-rounded, accomplished fighter.

Boxing at York Hall

"He had to test himself, test his desire and test his bottle."

Boxing

