John Cena will go down as one of the greatest, if not the best superstar the WWE has ever seen. He has it all when it comes to being successful in the sports entertainment industry, which is why he has been the face of the company for so many years.

The Leader of the Cenation has almost achieved it all when it comes to the WWE. He is a 16-time world champion, a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a Money in the Bank ladder match winner, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The only title which has eluded Cena throughout his WWE career is the Intercontinental title, but the one thing fans want to see WWE do with Cena more than making him Intercontinental Champion is to turn him heel, and they have been begging for it to happen for years.

For years, Cena was the biggest babyface in the WWE and for the same amount of time, many fans urged the company to turn him heel. It was teased many times, but it never happened. Now it seems unlikely to happen since he's only with the company on a part-time basis.

While he was recently interviewed by Digital Spy to discuss his new movie, Ferdinand, the 16-time world champion spoke about the possibility of turning heel even now despite the fact he's only with the WWE part-time.

However, Cena shot down the idea of him turning heel at any point in the future. He believes that even if he did turn heel, the fans would just find something new to complain about as he's never going to please them. He also said that turning heel would be turning his back on those he cares about.

He said: "So many times in WWE, the audience tells me – at the top of their lungs – that they want me to change. But over the years I've learned that, if I change, they'll just rag on me about something else.

"I'm never gonna please them and, at the same time, I would be turning my back on those that I care about. So it couldn't have been a better situation for me to be involved with this movie."

At this point in his career, there's no point in turning Cena heel, as it wouldn't greatly benefit anyone. WWE would be a very different place today if they did decide to turn The Leader of the Cenation several years ago.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms