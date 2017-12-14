Fernando Alonso has just had the season from hell with McLaren.

Multiple breakdowns and poor performances from his car (when it has managed to get on to the grid) had led to speculation that Alonso wanted away from the team next season.

As it happens, the Spaniard is going to stay for another year, and he has received support from an unusual source - former teammate/rival Lewis Hamilton.

The pair were teammates at McLaren for the 2007 season and it’s safe to say that their relationship 10 years ago was tempestuous at best, toxic at worst.

Over the years, though, the pair’s relationship has improved considerably and both enjoyed a tussle for ninth place in Mexico – it’s something Hamilton would like to experience more of in 2018.

Speaking to AutoSport, the 32-year-old Brit had this to say about his former McLaren teammate.

"I had a great battle with Fernando earlier this year, towards the end of this season," said Hamilton.

"I'd love to have more battles with him on a much more level playing ground.

"They've had such a difficult time. Given that I grew up with McLaren from 13, I go through qualifying and I always look to see where Fernando is, I always look to see where they are and am watching their progress.

"There's just a natural place in my heart for them, because I achieved a huge amount with them.

"I really, really hope next year is a successful year for them, I really hope we are battling with them because McLaren deserve to be at the front.

"I hope with this new power unit they're there with us.

"I hope we have another incredible world champion up there with us fighting for the world championship."

It would certainly be interesting to see, especially as a driver of Alonso calibre deserves a better car than the one he has had this year, and with McLaren ditching Honda and teaming up with Renault, perhaps he will.

