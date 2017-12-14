Chris Gayle is not adverse to making the headlines.

Whether it be for cricket or for of his not so favourable comments off the field, cricket fans from all nations seem to have a soft spot for the former West Indies Test captain.

One particular area of the sport he has made his mark is Twenty20. The towering 6"2' batsman's particularly hard-hitting style is exactly why fans of the sport tune in and pay their money.

To put this into context, in T20 cricket, Gayle holds records for: the highest runs scored in a match, most centuries, most career runs, and the fastest century scored.

Gayle continues to break records

For the ever-happy 38-year-old, this clearly wasn't enough as his side Rangpur Riders took on Dhaka Dynamites.

A truly outrageous batting display by himself and Brendon McCullum made a mockery of the Dynamites bowling attack, eventually ending the match on a resounding 206-1.

If this was not enough, the emphatic display saw Gayle break another record.

Gayle smashed a record breaking 18 sixes, breaking a record set by none other than Chris Gayle himself.

Gayle to resurrect his Test career?

Gayle also confirmed that he may once again grace Test cricket with his presence once again before his career comes to an end.

After being asked what motivates him, Gayle gave a wry smile and expressed his desire to play in the World Cup.

He acknowledged the difficulty of beating England on their home turf, but feels that they will be competitive when the time comes.

He followed this up by sharing his opinions of Test cricket, after laughing about his lack of love for the fielding aspect, he teased cricket fans with a hint towards his test future.

"I'm looking forward to that as well [Test cricket], maybe I will take that challenge up next year and see what happens."

Well the thought of Gayle's return to Test cricket will be well awaited by cricket fans, especially if he can carry over even a tiny amount of his T20 flare that he has been showing off recently.

