Jurgen Klopp will be reeling this morning, after a disastrous few days for his Liverpool side.

On Sunday, the Reds threw away three vital points by conceding a late equaliser in the Merseyside derby against Everton, with Wayne Rooney scoring from the penalty spot after Mo Salah had scored yet again.

And last night, Liverpool were held once again, this time by struggling West Brom, who held out for a goalless draw at Anfield, as Dominic Solanke saw a late effort ruled out correctly for handball.

The results mean Klopp's men have slipped out of the top four on goal difference, being replaced by Tottenham after they picked up six points from their two matches.

They are now four points behind third-placed Chelsea, and any lingering hopes of a title challenge have been well and truly extinguished, with Manchester City a massive 18 points clear of them.

Liverpool's tally of 34 goals is the third-highest in the division, behind both Manchester clubs, and they are unbeaten at home since Crystal Palace won there in April.

Klopp's impressive and entertaining style of play leaves him still a favourite amongst fans, despite two seasons without a trophy, which include two final defeats and a semi-final exit too.

However, the two agonising losses in the final of the Europa League and League Cup in 2016 were in the German's first season at Anfield, having taken over in October 2015.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

His achievements were, therefore, almost entirely with Brendan Rodgers' squad, which was left in something of a mess following the Northern Irishman's sacking.

As a result, Klopp was rightfully awarded with a new contract last summer, penning a six-year deal to take him through to 2022.

And German journalist Raphael Honigstein has revealed the former Borussia Dortmund man made a specific promise to the Liverpool owners FSG when he signed the new terms.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Honigstein says Klopp gave the board his word that he would never work for another club in the Premier League, which raises questions about his future after leaving Anfield.

It is possible, according to Honigstein, that he will finish his club career in 2022 and look to take over the reins of the German national team.

It would be interesting to see what would happen to those plans in the unlikely event that FSG decide to sack Klopp, should a Manchester City or Chelsea potentially enquire about his services.

Given his managerial ability, and knowledge of winning trophies with Dortmund, Liverpool fans will be hoping and praying he sees out the remainder of his contract, and most importantly, stays true to his word.

Topics:
Emre Can
Liverpool
Jordan Henderson
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

