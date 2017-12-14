WWE hasn't done the Slammy Awards for several years now, but if they were to award one superstar in 2017 with the Breakout Star of the Year Slammy, not many fans would argue against the award being given to Monday Night Raw's Braun Strowman.

As the year has gone on, The Monster Among Men has improved and has gone from strength to strength with fantastic feuds against the likes of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Kane, and of course, Roman Reigns.

As for the future, Strowman is now a face superstar following the events of TLC back in October, meaning he could face some of the biggest heels in the WWE. One of these heels could be Triple H following the events of Survivor Series back in November.

Recently, Strowman spoke to Metro about his incredible year in WWE, as well as what is ahead of him in the future and which superstars he would like to face in the middle of the squared circle.

While The Monster Among Men stated that there aren't many superstars in today's WWE that he hasn't already faced, there is one superstar he has never faced and that is AJ Styles.

He said: "AJ Styles is definitely someone I’d like to get in and have a singles match with. Other than that, there’s not a whole lot of guys I haven’t worked with yet."

A clash between The Monster Among Men and The Phenomenal One would certainly be an interesting match to witness, and it's bound to be an entertaining one too as we have seen from previous matches by both Strowman and Styles over the past year.

Both superstars are able to use their size and wrestling styles to their advantage, and Styles is so talented in the ring that he's able to make any match look awesome no matter who he's against. You only have to look at his matches against Lesnar and Jinder Mahal to know this.

While Strowman vs Styles could very well be a match for the future, one of them would have to switch brands first for it to happen, as The Monster Among Men is on Raw while The Phenomenal One is currently the WWE Champion on SmackDown.

It certainly would be a match that many fans would look forward to watching, but we'll just have to wait and see if the WWE ever decides to book it.

