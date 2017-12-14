Football

Iniesta and Neymar.

Iniesta speaks on Neymar’s proposed move to Real Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain back in the summer in a move that saw the world transfer record smashed to bits, no one, quite frankly, would’ve expected talk of the Brazilian returning to Spain so soon.

Just four months into his stint in the French capital and Neymar is rumoured to be on his way out.

On field bust-ups with Edinson Cavani and an alleged falling out with PSG boss Unai Emery have left Neymar apparently looking for the exit door, having been unable to settle into his new Parisian surroundings.

Catalonians weren’t happy when the successor to Messi’s throne scarpered across Europe, seemingly to try and get out from underneath the Argentine’s shadow, but whispers of a move to Real Madrid have only managed to further provoke the ire of Barcelona fans everywhere as Neymar eyes up what will be perhaps the most controversial Madrid acquisition since Luis Figo.

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who spent four years playing alongside Neymar, has waded in on the topic by saying he would be annoyed to see his former teammate join his fierce rivals.

“Anything can happen in football and I would not rule it out,” Iniesta told Mundo Deportivo when asked if Neymar could move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We've seen numerous times how there are situations which seem unlikely or impossible but they end up happening.

“If Neymar was to join Madrid? It would annoy me in the sense that he wins matches and would strengthen a direct rival, but I’m not worried.”

Since the Brazilian forward’s departure, Barcelona have been eyeing up various targets to try and fill the gap left by the 25-year-old.

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Phillipe Coutinho appeared to be their number one target over the summer, and the former Inter Milan star even handed in a transfer request to try and force a move, but Liverpool held firm by rejecting numerous offers from the Spanish giants.

The story, however, seems to have a way to go yet as the Reds prepare themselves for another bid in January.

Once again, Iniesta has had his say, describing Coutinho as potentially a ‘big signing’ for Barcelona.

When asked about the possibility of adding both Coutinho and Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina to their squad in January, the Barcelona captain said: “I think it would be two important reinforcements.

“They would be two big signings for Barca."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Andres Iniesta
Real Madrid
La Liga
Neymar
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Trending Stories

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Historic commentary team reportedly set to be reunited at RAW's 25th Anniversary Show

Historic commentary team reportedly set to be reunited at RAW's 25th Anniversary Show

Watch: Incredible video emerges that proves Leo Messi is the best passer in the world

Watch: Incredible video emerges that proves Leo Messi is the best passer in the world

Raheem Sterling reveals exactly what Pep Guardiola was saying during viral training clip

Raheem Sterling reveals exactly what Pep Guardiola was saying during viral training clip

Xabi Alonso reveals the tactic Mourinho used to 'control' Lionel Messi at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso reveals the tactic Mourinho used to 'control' Lionel Messi at Real Madrid

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again