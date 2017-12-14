When Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain back in the summer in a move that saw the world transfer record smashed to bits, no one, quite frankly, would’ve expected talk of the Brazilian returning to Spain so soon.

Just four months into his stint in the French capital and Neymar is rumoured to be on his way out.

On field bust-ups with Edinson Cavani and an alleged falling out with PSG boss Unai Emery have left Neymar apparently looking for the exit door, having been unable to settle into his new Parisian surroundings.

Catalonians weren’t happy when the successor to Messi’s throne scarpered across Europe, seemingly to try and get out from underneath the Argentine’s shadow, but whispers of a move to Real Madrid have only managed to further provoke the ire of Barcelona fans everywhere as Neymar eyes up what will be perhaps the most controversial Madrid acquisition since Luis Figo.

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who spent four years playing alongside Neymar, has waded in on the topic by saying he would be annoyed to see his former teammate join his fierce rivals.

“Anything can happen in football and I would not rule it out,” Iniesta told Mundo Deportivo when asked if Neymar could move to the Santiago Bernabeu.



“We've seen numerous times how there are situations which seem unlikely or impossible but they end up happening.



“If Neymar was to join Madrid? It would annoy me in the sense that he wins matches and would strengthen a direct rival, but I’m not worried.”



Since the Brazilian forward’s departure, Barcelona have been eyeing up various targets to try and fill the gap left by the 25-year-old.

Phillipe Coutinho appeared to be their number one target over the summer, and the former Inter Milan star even handed in a transfer request to try and force a move, but Liverpool held firm by rejecting numerous offers from the Spanish giants.



The story, however, seems to have a way to go yet as the Reds prepare themselves for another bid in January.



Once again, Iniesta has had his say, describing Coutinho as potentially a ‘big signing’ for Barcelona.



When asked about the possibility of adding both Coutinho and Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina to their squad in January, the Barcelona captain said: “I think it would be two important reinforcements.



“They would be two big signings for Barca."

