John Cena explains why he'll never wrestle full-time in WWE again

Over the past year, alongside his rise as a Hollywood movie star, we have seen John Cena work fewer and fewer dates with the WWE. He is officially transforming from a full-time superstar to a part-time superstar.

There's nothing wrong with becoming a part-timer in the WWE, as many superstars have still be successful while working on a part-time schedule, such as Brock Lesnar. Due to the fact Cena was the face of the WWE for so many years, it's become a tad strange not seeing him on our screens week in, week out.

Still, the WWE has managed to go on without The Leader of the Cenation, and that's the way it looks to be for the foreseeable future, as during a recent interview with WrestleTalk, he confirmed he was done with a full-time schedule in the WWE.

The reason why Cena has decided that a full-time WWE schedule is no longer for him is that he feels like at his age, he can do a full-time schedule. Also, movie's insurance policies stop him from competing in the ring while filming. He wants to find a balance between Hollywood and the WWE.

He said: "To change everybody's mind, you've got to do one or the other. Here is the absolute fact, when you sign up to do a movie insurance doesn't let you wrestle. The movie only shoots for so long and then you've got to plan to do stuff like this, you have to promote an event.

"That's like having Wrestlemania and not letting everybody know where to get a ticket, nobody would show up, so you do have to make time to promote.

"I don't ever want to rob the consumer and phone in a performance and I don't feel at my age that I can do a full WWE schedule, but I know that I can still contribute and I will contribute in any way shape or form, even if it's being a surprise entry into a Survivor Series team, I will be happy to be on the team because I love WWE, so my role in the future will change.

"It will certainly be up to, one, what I'm available for and, two, creatively what they're asking me to do, but I'm ready for it all."

Cena is expected to make his next WWE appearance on Monday Night Raw on Christmas Day, where he is rumored to wrestle against Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship.

