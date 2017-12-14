Football

Shaw in action for Man Utd against Bournemouth.

Man United fans react to Luke Shaw's performance against Bournemouth

Manchester United edged past a brave Bournemouth side on Wednesday night thanks to a much-needed goal from Romelu Lukaku.

They remain 11 points behind Manchester City, but draws for both Liverpool and Arsenal mean United now have a seven-point gap between them and fourth-placed Tottenham.

Lukaku's brilliant header grabbed the headlines, however the match saw Jose Mourinho name two players in his Premier League starting XI for the first time this season.

Academy graduate Scott McTominay grew into what was the first league start of his career, and Luke Shaw completed 83 minutes after months on the sidelines.

The mercurial left-back shone against CSKA Moscow earlier this month, but what did Man Utd fans say about his display in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth?

Ashley Young has rediscovered his best form as a wing-back in recent weeks, however Shaw was just as impressive on Wednesday and seems to be reaching full fitness.

The 22-year-old was pretty solid defensively, looked dangerous going forward, linked up well with Anthony Martial, and United fans were delighted with his efforts.

Shaw received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd upon his late substitution, a pat on the back from his manager, and fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the left-back.

Some claimed he's in the best form since his horrific leg-break in 2015, most agree that he has to start more often now, and one fan even compared him to ex-United captain Patrice Evra.

Mourinho praised Shaw after his superb performance, saying, via BBC: "Luke (Shaw) was really good. He needs competitive matches. The standing ovation for him I liked, it helps the player."

After his first Premier League start in seven months, Shaw needs to kick on during the busy festive period and surpass players like Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind in the pecking order.

With next summer's World Cup on the horizon, he'll be desperate to become Man United's first-choice left-back over the coming months and regain his place in the England squad.

What did YOU think about Shaw's display against Bournemouth? Is he Man Utd's best left-back? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

