It was another frustrating night for Liverpool at Anfield last night, and particularly for Dominic Solanke.

The England under-21s striker was twice agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in their 0-0 draw with West Brom, seeing one effort ruled out for handball, and another cleared off the line.

Liverpool deployed the 'Fab Four' after Jurgen Klopp's much-debated decision to rest Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton, but they couldn't break through a resilient Baggies' defence.

It means Liverpool drop out of the Champions League places in the Premier League and down to fifth, after Spurs beat Brighton 2-0 to move above them on goal difference.

Klopp will no doubt be ruing two missed opportunities to pick up maximum points, enjoying 79% possession against Everton on Sunday, and 65% last night, mustering just eight shots on target combined.

This talk could all be irrelevant though, had Dejan Lovren not bundled over Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area on Sunday to gift the Blues a route back into the match.

Or had Sadio Mane squared his chance to double their lead before half-time, instead electing to shoot and firing wide.

Solanke also believes his disallowed goal, which would've been his first in the Premier League, should have been allowed to stand.

And the Englishman was far from happy with referee Paul Tierney after the final whistle, claiming he 'changed his mind' on the goal, having previously awarded it.

Having initially given the goal, the official consulted his assistant after West Brom complained, and eventually ruled it out, which replays show to be the correct decision.

The England under-20 World Cup winner was certain, however, that Tierney had altered his opinion, and was unsure why.

"It went onto my chest, I tried to chest it in and it has clipped my arm," he said.

"The referee disallowed it, but it’s very unlucky.

"I thought he had given it. I was celebrating. I don’t know what changed his mind, but he did change his mind.

"I thought I’d won it. It’s not nice when you are celebrating and it gets disallowed.

"It’s always hard when a team tries to play defensively, you have to try to break them down. We had a few chances to maybe win the game, which we didn’t take. It was always going to be a difficult game and we have to learn from it."

Solanke's manager was similarly unhappy with then disallowed goal, claiming at first it looked '100% like chest'.

Klopp also branded the decision 'unlucky', but wasn't as unimpressed as he was with the penalty Everton were awarded four days ago.

The Reds will have to pick themselves up with two away games to come, starting away at Bournemouth on Sunday.

They then travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal before Christmas, in what will be a crucial battle in the race for a top four spot.

