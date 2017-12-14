If WWE still did the Slammy Awards, the Breakout Star of the Year Slammy would definitely be awarded to Monday Night Raw's Braun Strowman, as 2017 has definitely been his year to remember.

With fantastic feuds against the likes of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Kane, and of course, Roman Reigns, The Monster Among Men has gone from strength to strength throughout the year and looks set to have an even bigger 2018.

Most WWE fans will remember his feud against The Big Dog following WrestleMania 33 the most, as it had many memorable moments, mostly involving ambulances. The feud helped developed both wrestlers into the top superstars they are today.

Recently, Strowman spoke to the Metro about his incredible year in WWE, including how much Reigns has helped him on that journey. He believes WWE fans should show more respect to The Shield member.

He said: "Roman and I are very similar in a lot of aspects regarding our work ethic and outlook on life. That’s been one of the reasons why we have such great chemistry and been able to go and do the things that we do.

"I fully trust Roman, he’s never once steered me astray or suggested anything stupid for me to do that would make himself look better. He’s a team player, he’s here to make the product better. A lot of guys get caught up in what everyone thinks about them instead of what everyone thinks about the match.

"At the end of the day, the match is what the people come to see. People have their favourite characters, but the characters are just characters until the match happens.

"Roman has been a big help in steering me the right way, and when I do something that isn’t good, he’s right there to let me know that I did something that sucks. That’s the cool thing about the locker room right now, everyone is trying to make the product better."

There's no doubt that Reigns has played a part in the development of Strowman in 2017, as the two were either feuding or competing in the ring against one another from Fastlane before WrestleMania, all the way up to before TLC in October.

Considering both The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog are considered the future of the WWE for the next couple of years, we probably haven't seen the last of these two squaring off in the middle of the ring either.

