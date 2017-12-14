Official online NBA destination in the UK

Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid trolls Karl-Anthony Towns with hilarious social media post

Published

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak by overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road with a 118-112 overtime win.

The return of Joel Embiid - who had missed the previous two games with back soreness - was crucial to their victory over the Western Conference outfit.

The big man posted 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in a career-high 39 minutes of action in Minneapolis.

Like he has done for much of the season, Embiid got the better of another one of his elite matchups as he outplayed fellow center Karl-Anthony Towns.

As usual, though, it wasn't enough for the Sixers star to dominate his opponent on the court, he had to follow it up with some social media trolling to go with it.

In arguably the play of the night, the Cameroonian produced a stunning euro-step on Towns before finishing beautifully at the rim during their encounter and he posted an image of this move on Instagram with a subtle caption.

"Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night #TheProcess", he wrote.

Of course, this was a jab at Towns who is referred to as "KAT".
The Timberwolves man was more than aware of this and decided to fire back at his counterpart.

"That caption was as trash as your picture quality," he commented on the post.

Embiid, however, saw this comeback as perfect ammunition to post one of his own and roasted KAT with a brutal response, saying: "Better quality than your defense".

If you fail to stop Embiid on the court, the worst thing you can do is engage in a back and forth with him on social media as it won't end well.

Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside have already found this out and now Towns can be added to the list.

Unfortunately, the duo will not meet again until March so this will have to simmer for several months before we can see two of the most talented bigs in the league go head to head once again.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

'The Process' is creating rivalries on the court and now has a number of players circling their calendars for their next crack at the 22-year-old.

It certainly adds spice to the contests and as he's proven to be the NBA's king of social media, we don't expect it to stop anytime soon.

