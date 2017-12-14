Boxing

Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn has revealed he has 3 potential opponents for Tyson Fury upon his boxing return

Tyson Fury took a massive step back into heavyweight boxing yesterday.

The Englishman has not fought since 2015, with a number of personal problems delaying his return to the ring.

He has also been in a legal dispute with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), which has delayed his return to the sport further.

However, it was revealed yesterday that Fury and UKAD had come to an agreement, meaning that the Mancunian is now a step closer in resuming his boxing career.

He will be free to return to the ring once he regains his boxing licence from the British Boxing Board of Control, which is expected to be at some point in the opening months of 2018.

EDDIE HEARN REVEALS 3 POTENTIAL OPPONENTS FOR TYSON FURY

Tyson Fury has made it known in the past few months just how much he wants to fight Anthony Joshua, and Eddie Hearn has hinted that the fight may happen sooner rather than later.

However, Joshua's promoter stated that he must come through two tough fights if he wants to get his wish.

"The good news is he's now served his ban. It looks almost inevitable that we'll see him return to boxing, which is great for the sport," Hearn said.

"We've got three fights for him. He can fight Dillian Whyte on the comeback, then Tony Bellew and then he can have Anthony Joshua."

Wow. Fury will have to come through two of the biggest names in British boxing if he wants to fight Joshua. Talk about tough.

Hearn also revealed that the whole of team Joshua were ecstatic that Fury is returning to the boxing scene in 2018.

He continued: "Team Joshua are over the moon because we want as many contenders as possible and we want the biggest fights, and Tyson Fury has to go down on that list.

"Tyson knows he has to come back in a fight or two, but we're ready and waiting.

"We've had a couple of texts backwards and forwards about his idea of how a deal should work. He wants a lot more than a 50/50 split, he's already told me.

"Certainly that's a fight that's on everybody's minds right now."

HEARN REPLIES TO FURY'S INSTAGRAM OUTBURST

The Mancunian was also clearly buzzing about the news and posted a message to Hearn on social media, which in truth was absolutely hilarious.

Fury finishes the video shouting an expletive to Hearn, and the promoter has now reacted to his message.

"I've got a strange relationship with Tyson Fury," he said.

"When I see him we have a really nice time together and I almost think he likes me. Then I looked at his Instagram and he's telling me otherwise.

"But politics aside, I think everyone knows that fight's got to happen."

