The Memphis Grizzlies have taken a major step backward this season and look set to miss out on the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

After 28 games, they have the joint-worst record in the Western Conference at 8-20 and have endured turmoil both on and off the court.

With the team headed for the lottery at the end of the campaign, rumors have been rife that they may look to trade All-Star center Marc Gasol and look to enter a rebuilding phase.

At 32, many believe that the veteran will also be keen to move on in an effort to compete for a championship before he calls time on his career.

But in a recent interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Spaniard has made it clear that he will not demand a move away from the Grizzlies.

"I have a responsibility to this city," he said. "I'm not gonna quit, no matter what."

The franchise has already shown its commitment to Gasol by firing head coach David Fizdale after the two had a fractious relationship and failed to see eye-to-eye during his tenure.

General manager Chris Wallace has also quashed reports that they will look to trade their star player and it appears the team and the player are committed to each other for now.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has spent his entire 10-year NBA career in Memphis and has vowed to stick with the organization even if things get worse.

"I would want to see how we got there - what the process is," he told Lowe. "But as long as (owner) Robert (Pera) wants me here, my teammates want me here, they think I'm part of the solution - and not part of the problem - that's all I need."

But the big man is not fully closing the door to the possibility of an exit from Tennessee but says he'll only depart if it's what the team wants.

"If they think it is best, I would do anything for this franchise," he said.

The All-NBA man is perfectly covering his back and has put the ball firmly in the Grizzlies' court in regards to his future.

He can become a free agent in 2019, so it'll be interesting to see if Memphis chooses to move him on before then or offers him a deal to end his career with them.

Both parties are saying all the right things at the moment but a lot can change between now and the end of the season.