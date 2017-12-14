On Wednesday night, Paul George made his hugely anticipated return to Indiana to take on his former Pacers team for the first time since his departure in the summer.

The Pacers were left with no option but to trade PG13 to the Oklahoma City Thunder after he informed the front office that he wouldn't be re-signing with them next year and was seeking to test free agency.

As a result, the 27-year-old unsurprisingly received an unpleasant welcome from fans inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse and was met with a chorus of boos during his introduction and every time he touched the ball.

He was even hilariously booed by Indiana fans who were wearing his jersey.

But as well as the Indianapolis crowd, the franchise also appeared to go out of their way to take a subtle dig at their former star.

According to ESPN's Royce Young, the Pacers played a tribute video going through the greats of the team's history and deliberately failed to include George.

There were definitely players on there that had done significantly less in a Pacers uniform than the four-time All-Star which proves that it was an obvious slight in his direction.

There's no doubt that the small forward deserves to be there and it would've been the least they could've done for him after he spent seven years with the team.

Speaking after the game, George said he was glad that "the circus" was over.

"I'm glad the circus is over with; now everybody can move on," George said, per ESPN. "I understood what the environment was going to be coming into tonight. My teammates did a great job of helping me battle this one tonight."

On a personal note, the All-NBA star had a horrible return to his former gym and was thankful to his teammates for allowing him to enjoy a win despite his poor performance.

He finished with 12 points on just 3-of-14 shooting from the field but OKC managed to come away with a 100-95 victory. George did, however, come up with a crucial steal and sank two free-throws to ice the game.

PG said he expected the reception he got but didn't believe it was the reason for his struggles on the court.

"Like I said earlier, I understood what the environment was gonna be coming into it, so it wasn't a surprise," George said. "I played over 300-something games here. I was comfortable. It had nothing to do with the boos. I just missed shots."

There's no telling which uniform he'll be wearing in his next outing in Indiana but this will certainly represent some closure following his decision to move on.