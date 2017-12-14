After triggering his release clause back in August, Liverpool completed the signing of Naby Keita, with the player set to move to Anfield in July 2018.

The £48 million fee, in addition to an undisclosed premium, make Keita Liverpool's club-record signing, but for the time being, he remains an integral figure for RB Leipzig.

The midfielder was outstanding last season as his side finished second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich, and despite being less consistent this term, he's already scored five goals.

As mentioned above, Liverpool paid an undisclosed premium on top of that record fee in order to ensure that they got Keita, who was attracting interest from several other European clubs.

According to German outlet SportBlid, the Merseysiders could be forced to pay as much as £66 million for Keita in the summer, and the reason why has been revealed.

Why Liverpool could pay more for Keita

The report in Germany, via The Mirror, has stated that how much Liverpool will eventually end up signing Keita for is dependent on how Leipzig perform this season.

If Keita's current side don't finish in a European spot (top six), the figure the Reds will have to cough up is £57 million.

Should Leipzig finish in a Europa League place (fifth or sixth), the fee rises to £62 million, and if they repeat last year's feat by finishing in the top four, Liverpool will pay £66 million.

It's also believed that Leipzig have negotiated a clause whereby they'll earn a share of any profit Liverpool make were they to sell Keita at some point in the future.

The German club are also insisting that they will get every penny from the big-money Keita deal, having seen Hoffenheim receive just £6 million from Roberto Firmino's £29 million move in 2015.

How have Leipzig performed this season?

Leipzig are already out of this year's Champions League, having disappointingly finished behind Besiktas and Porto in Group G.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, however, they sit third in an extremely tight Bundesliga after 16 matches on 28 points, with Leverkusen and Schalke on 27 and 29 respectively.

