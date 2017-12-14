Manchester City enjoyed yet another record-breaking night following their 4-0 win against Swansea City.

The victory was their fifteenth in succession, setting a new Premier League record for the most wins in a row, breaking the previous high of 14 set by Arsenal in 2002.

David Silva got a brace, and Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero added the others for Pep Guardiola's men, as they maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

It means the Citizens have won 16 of their 17 matches, failing only to beat Everton in the second week of the season, where they secured a 1-1 draw after Kyle Walker was sent off.

They're on course to set records for the highest number of points, goals, wins, and the widest winning margin in a Premier League season, and City are undoubtedly the most fearsome force in Europe right now.

Guardiola's side face two home games in a row to take them to the halfway stage of the season, with the visit of Tottenham to come before they entertain Bournemouth.

Spurs will ultimately prove to be one of their toughest tests yet, with the Lilywhites hitting form ahead of the Christmas period.

Real Madrid can vouch for that, too, after they failed to beat Mauricio Pochettino's team in two meetings, including a 3-1 defeat at Wembley.

And Danny Rose believes his team can be the ones to end City's sensational run, because of their previous record in such big games.

Spurs ended the Manchester club's unbeaten start to last season at White Hart Lane with a 2-0 win, while they also overcame Chelsea by the same scoreline to stop their 13-game winning streak.

They've taken four points from their last two visits to the Etihad, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 last season, and Rose believes their attitude in such important games can help them to shock the would-be champions.

"We'll go there and relish it," Rose stated. "At the minute, they do look very frightening - scoring

goals, they've kept a clean sheet last night. But we've done alright there in the past couple of seasons and that should give us some confidence at the weekend.

"We were the first ones to beat City last season, we disrupted Chelsea's unbeaten run. It's a challenge we all look forward to.

"It's a challenge the manager looks forward to. In these games, he knows he's going to get 100% from everyone. There's going to be a lot of eyes watching us this weekend.

"We haven't done so well away from home against the top teams this season so we hope

to go there with some confidence and keep pushing on after three wins that we've had over the last week."

It's been a very difficult season for Rose, who didn't play until October thanks to a knee injury.

He's made only seven appearances for Spurs, with three of those coming in the Premier League.

And he says they must improve on their record at the 'top six' teams, having only won once in 17 visits away to their rivals.

"There is pressure on us from ourselves and the manager - he demands the best from us in every game so I wouldn't like to think any of us think there's no pressure on us," he admitted.

"We know our standards and whenever we slip from those standards the manager lets us know.

"So I say there is pressure on us and we look forward to going there and being the first team to beat them this season, as we did last season."

It would certainly be a serious statement of intent if Spurs were to upset the odds this weekend, though as they're 18 points behind City already, it seems as though the title may have to wait for another year.

