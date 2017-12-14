Dwight Howard is enjoying a resurgent season with the Charlotte Hornets and has shown flashes of getting back to his best.

Despite the Hornets' poor 10-17 record in the Eastern Conference, the center has been one positive in an otherwise disappointing campaign so far for the franchise.

He is averaging a double-double of 16.4 points and 12.4 rebounds this year as well as 1.4 blocks per game.

At the height of his career with the Orlando Magic, the veteran was considered the most dominant center in the league and has been rolling back the years with some strong plays in the paint on both ends of the floor for Charlotte.

But along with his dunks, shot-blocking, and rebounding, Howard appears to have added to his game this year and has enjoyed some highlight plays on multiple occasions.

He has displayed some nifty ball-handling skills and has impressively beaten some opponents off the dribble and got to the rack, as you can see with this move against the Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl recently:

The 32-year-old has also added a jump shot to his repertoire and has developed a confidence in taking mid-range attempts.

In Wednesday night's encounter with his former Houston Rockets team, however, the big man may have gone too far.

Late in the first quarter, the eight-time All-Star faced up Rockets counterpart Nene and attempted a bank shot that went horribly wrong.

He completely missed the glass and hit the top of the backboard instead and it looked as though he was actually aiming for the shot clock rather than the bank.

Unfortunately for Howard, this will definitely be a contender for this week's Shaqtin a Fool segment on TNT.

The idea was right, as he had the perfect angle for it, but the execution was awful and the reaction of the broadcaster said it all.

There's nothing wrong with the four-time Defensive Player of the Year looking to reinvent himself and add to his skill set but on this occasion, he should have stuck to what he knew best.

But despite that moment of embarrassment, Dwight did produce one outstanding play on the night as he went coast-to-coast for a thunderous dunk that Houston fans never saw during his time with the franchise.

He enjoyed a strong return to the Toyota Center as he posted a monster double of 26 points and 18 rebounds in the losing effort.

If the Atlanta native continues to play at this level, Charlotte may have an outside chance of making the playoffs but they will need others to step up.