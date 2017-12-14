Manchester City have been astonishing this campaign, and their early season form shows no signs of stopping.

Pep Guardiola spent big in the summer, acquiring the likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy for fees totalling around £200 million.

And it has paid off, with his side seemingly cruising towards the Premier League title.

Man City have already built up an 11-point gap, having won an extraordinary 16 times in their 17 Premier League games.

And after smashing Swansea 4-0 on Wednesday night, Guardiola's side have won 15 consecutive games in the league: the biggest streak in an division in England since 1888.

STAT EMERGES SHOWING GUARDIOLA'S MANAGERIAL BRILLIANCE

Guardiola deserves much credit for how he has transformed Man City into one of the best teams in world football, but his winning streak at the moment isn't even the best he has enjoyed in his career as a manager.

In fact, it's not even his second best.

Guardiola has won more than 15 consecutive matches before: winning 19 consecutive matches for Bayern Munich in 2013/2014, and 16 matches for Barcelona in 2010/2011.

This means he has been manager during three of the six longest win streaks in the history of the top five leagues, which is a quite brilliant achievement.

GARY LINEKER EXPRESSES HIS AMAZEMENT

And Gary Lineker was quick to praise Guardiola, noting how this was an 'astonishing achievement' for Guardiola.

WHO MAN CITY WILL HAVE TO BEAT TO BREAK RECORD

Man City's current winning run is the sixth best streak in the history of the top five leagues, and they are just four victories behind the record he set whilst at Bayern Munich.

So to break his own record, he will have to beat Tottenham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Given his side's recent form, it seems extremely likely that they will manage to do so.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms