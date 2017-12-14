Football

After an excellent 19-goal campaign at Roma, Liverpool splashed around £34 million in June to sign Mohamed Salah on a five-year contract.

The skilful, pacey winger was a key transfer priority for manager Jurgen Klopp, and judging by his sensational form so far this season, it’s easy to see why.

His five Champions League goals helped the Reds to top Group E, but he’s been even better in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals – more than anyone else.

In total, Salah has registered 19 goals and four assists in 24 Liverpool games, a stark contrast to his first stint in English football, where he only scored twice for Chelsea.

Someone in BBC’s comments section labelled Salah a “huge overpriced statement of mediocrity”, but how did Chelsea fans react when the transfer was announced?

Salah’s time at Chelsea

The Egyptian struggled at Stamford Bridge after a reported £11 million move from Basel in 2014 and was consequently loaned out to Fiorentina and Roma, before joining the latter permanently.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Given the disappointing spell earlier in his career, you can imagine that Chelsea fans were active on Twitter when Salah completed his Liverpool move.

How Chelsea fans reacted to Salah’s Liverpool move

Some Blues weren’t convinced by what he’d done in Serie A and most were adamant that he would fail to make an impact in the Premier League.

Below is the best of what Chelsea supporters were saying:

If that wasn’t enough, one Chelsea fan claimed Salah would become “the biggest flop since Fernando Torres” – a tweet which we can now assume he’s deleted.

p1c199hu5b8mpea61ou6nmpthmb.jpg

Super Salah proving doubters wrong

Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing, but surely we can all agree that the above tweets about the 25-year-old now seem absolutely ludicrous.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

Salah has used his experience from Italy to hit the ground running back in England and is an early candidate, alongside Kevin de Bruyne, for PFA Player of the Year.

Liverpool fans are over the moon with their summer signing, and recent BBC African Footballer of the Year award winner, and will hope his form continues during the demanding festive period.

What do YOU make of some Chelsea fans' tweets when Salah signed for Liverpool? Has he been the Premier League's best player so far this season? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

