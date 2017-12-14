When it comes to knowing the fan bases of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, there's not better expert than former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

Over the course of his storied career Jackson has competed in MMA in three different continents, and has had the opportunity to observe the passion of fans from all around the world. He is currently set to compete against former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen next month.

The pair will meet in the first round of Bellator MMA's heavyweight tournament from Inglewood, California on January 20th. Although the American will be competing stateside, he won't be performing in front of his favorite audience.

Jackson recently spoke to reporters and explained why he believes American MMA fans are the worst, as opposed to great crowds that he's had the pleasure of fighting in front of in Japan (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’ve fought a couple different places in the world,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday.

“I love America, I’m American, but I have to say that American fans are the worst. I have to say it. They can get mad at me. I said it, and it’s something they can work on.

“In America, you’ve got a lot of fair-weather fans, who be cheering for you hard and as soon as you lose a fight, you’re a bum and then they come at you on social media and they give you a lot of slack.

“When I was fighting in Japan, we didn’t have social media, and if they did talk shit on me, it was in Japanese, so I wouldn’t have known anyway,” Jackson said.

“So I still have that type of fighting spirit, I’m still, when I’m fighting for the Japanese fans, when I go there and fight, I want to give an exciting fight, no matter what.

"I risk losing all the time just to excite the fans. But in America, the fighters are game planning and they’re scared to make mistakes, and everything is super methodical and they fight just to win, they don’t fight to entertain, and it’s making for boring fights a lot.

“Fans turn on me whenever I lose a fight,” Jackson said. “Or even my last fight with King Mo, I thought that was a really close fight, all my fights with King Mo were really close. ...

"I didn’t get my hand raised, but the fans talked crap, they talked sh*t, when they can’t do half of what we do.

"They probably couldn’t even make it through a training camp, never mind get in there and fight another man.

“If you’re a fan of a fighter, as soon as they lose, don’t jump ship. That’s when a fighter needs their fans the most.

"So lift him back up, tell him to get back in the gym and train harder, not jump ship and talk sh*t about us.”

