Wayne Rooney has been proving critics wrong since re-joining Everton from Manchester United in the summer.

Rooney went back home to his boyhood club, and spoke of a desire to help the club win trophies, and get back to where it belongs.

Ultimately, that ambition has been some way off being fulfilled, as Everton until recently were embroiled in a relegation battle, but Sam Allardyce's arrival has put the Blues safely in 10th position, taking seven points from nine available.

The form of Rooney has been spectacular for someone who has been ridiculed and widely written-off, but only Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mo Salah have managed more than the nine Premier League goals he has so far.

Not even Romelu Lukaku, who went in the opposite direction to Rooney for £90m, has been able to outscore the former England captain, which proves how impressive he has been.

And, astonishingly, one stat shows that there is not a single player more deadly in front of goal than Rooney this season.

According to Opta stats, the Everton forward's shot conversion rate makes him the most accurate finisher in Europe, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not even close.

Rooney has a 37.5% shots-to-goals ratio, scoring nine of 24 attempts, with Real Betis' Antonio Sarabia and Radamel Falcao of Monaco in joint-second with 33.3%.

Neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the top 20 on the list, and their Real Madrid and Barcelona team mates have also failed to feature.

Jamie Vardy, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Charlie Austin are the next Premier League players behind Rooney, all managing a 25% conversion rate.

Rooney will be delighted that his move back to Goodison has been such a success, and he even registered what he suggested was the of the best goals he's ever scored.

Everton's number 10 struck an amazing shot against West Ham from inside his own half, helping the Blues towards a 4-0 win, while also earning Rooney his first hat-trick since 2011.

"I don’t think I’ve ever hit a ball better in my life," Rooney admitted after the game.

"It might be one of the best goals I’ve scored, I don’t know, but just as important was the clean sheet."

It's safe to say that Evertonians are loving having Rooney back in blue at the moment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms