Tyron Woodley has been teasing fighting against Nate Diaz for some time, as well as moving to middleweight to fight against Georges St-Pierre, but it now looks like neither of those fights is going to happen for at least several months following his most recent announcement.

During his recent title defense over Demain Maia back at UFC 214, the reigning UFC welterweight champion suffered a partial labrum tear and he has been undecided about whether or not to have surgery on it since.

However, following no development in a possible fight against Diaz, and with GSP putting himself on the shelf as well with colitis, Woodley has decided to go through with the surgery that will sideline him for several months.

He said on Wednesday during an interview on TMZ, via MMA Fighting: “I’m going to go ahead and get this shoulder repaired. I’ve been saying, ‘You know what, I don’t want to get it cut on, I don’t want to get it repaired.’ But if there’s no fight that really makes a ton of sense for me to take the risk, to not be 100 percent with my shoulder, then I’m going to go ahead and have it repaired.

"They’re not going to do a full orthopedic rehabilitation, but they’re going to do a scope and they’re going to anchor down some sides. Then I’m going to get some PRP (platelet-rich plasma), some stem cells. I’m doing everything.”

When Woodley returns, he only has one fighter in his sights, and that's Georges St-Pierre. The UFC Welterweight Champion took a shot at GSP for vacating the Middleweight title, stating he's faking an injury to avoid fighting him.

He said: “All these fights are warm-up fights now. I beat all of the tough people. They’re all a warm-up fight.

UFC 217: Bisping v St-Pierre

“I want to fight Georges, man. I offered to go up and fight him at middleweight and he faked some backside injury, and now he’s vacating the belt. So, I don’t know, man. I’m going to get my shoulder fixed and I’m going to watch the game be as ridiculous as it’s been and see who’s next.”

While there is no timetable for his return at the moment, whoever Woodley returns to fight against, whether it be Diaz or St-Pierre, it's bound to be an entertaining fight.

