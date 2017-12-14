There is much speculation surrounding Mesut Ozil's future.

The German's contract with Arsenal runs out next summer, meaning it is a very worrying time for fans of the north London club.

Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stated his desire to keep the German at the club, and he provided another update about his contract situation a few days ago.

Speaking ahead of their clash against West ham on Wednesday, which ended 0-0, Wenger said: "Negotiations are always going on with everybody. Our door is always open. For the rest, I can not tell you much more."

But time is fast running out for Wenger to agree to a new contract with Ozil, who will undoubtedly receive a lot of interest from rival clubs when the January transfer window opens in roughly three weeks time.

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE INTERESTED

A host of clubs have been linked with the German in recent times, including Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho managed Mesut Ozil when the two were at Real Madrid, and it is believed he is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

MARTIN KEOWN POSES INTERESTING THEORY WHY MOURINHO WANTS HIM

And Martin Keown has posed an interesting theory as to why the Portuguese manager wants to sign the playmaker.

In Keown's belief, he believes Mourinho doesn't want to sign Ozil purely for his quality, but because it would infuriate Wenger.

"I think Jose Mourinho would love for that move (Ozil to Man United) to happen, for two reasons," Keown said.

"One, because of the quality of the player, and two because it would be a poke in the eye for Arsene Wenger. That rivalry between the two managers has not gone away."

Interesting. Ozil will definitely add a lot more quality to Man United's team, and his signing will aid Romelu Lukaku as he looks to solve his struggles in front of goal.

But Mourinho may think winding up Wenger is of even more importance.

