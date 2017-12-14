Marcus Mariota is probably about one of the nicest players in the entire National Football League (NFL), and he proved that yesterday (Wed. December 13, 2017) by apologizing for his comments from this past weekend.

Following his Tennessee Titans' loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mariota voiced his frustrations after the game in the post-game press conference. He then apologized for his words after admitting his mother was angry with him for it (quotes via NFL.com):

"Real quick, I want to say I am sorry for the way handled the press conference," Mariota said, via the team's official website.

"I know not everybody that was there is here. But I was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say I apologize for it.

"It's funny, because I got an earful from my mom. That's how I was raised and I appreciate you guys for understanding."

The best part about this whole situation is that the "rude and inappropriate" comments that Mariota is referring to is that he said he was "pissed off," which was what triggered his mother's reaction to the conference.

Compared to some things we've heard from other players over the years in various interviews and post-game pressers, Mariota's comments are far from "rude and inappropriate."

Despite this, it's nice to see an athlete holding themselves to a certain standard. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey wasn't upset with Mariota's frustration after the game. In fact, he likes that his players are emotionally invested in the game:

"I don't think it's a bad thing (he was upset)," Mularkey said. "I like that about a lot of guys on our team.

"I can tell you a couple of years ago it wasn't emotional after a loss. It is now. And I think it's a good thing the way this team is reacting."

What are your thoughts on Mariota apologizing for his post-game comments after his mother got angry with him? Do you think it's good that Mariota shies away from using vulgar language in post-game conferences? Do you think more players should follow in his footsteps? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

