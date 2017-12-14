Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Al Jazira hasn't exactly got their season back on track, but it's at least given Zinedine Zidane a bit of respite.

The Abu Dhabi outfit took a shock lead through Romarinho shortly before half-time.

It was down to second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to restore natural order of things.

The Welshman getting himself on the scoresheet was particularly important as he made his return from his latest calf injury.

For all his fitness problems, Real always look more dangerous when he is on the pitch and the former Tottenham man's winner means the European champions will now face Gremio in Sunday's final.

"It's great to score," Bale said, per Sky Sports.

"You want to have an impact when you come on as a sub, but the most important thing is that we've won and we're in the final.

"I have to improve a bit, but I have to be patient. I've had a few problems, I have to listen to my body but I'm going to work hard both on and off the pitch to get back to where I want to be."

Check out the 28-year-old's instinctive finish below:

However, fans on Twitter quickly picked up on something funny Ronaldo did in the build-up.

What was Ronaldo doing?

As Bale struck home, CR7 lifted a leg and moved his heel towards the ball. Realistically, the Portuguese superstar may have simply wanted to make sure the ball found its way into the back of the net, something most forwards would do in his position.

Others thought what he was up to was hilarious:

That's probably a little harsh, but players who have won five Ballon d'Ors are inevitably going to be scrutinised right down to the tiniest detail.

Unfortunately, there is always going to be a 'selfish' narrative attached to him, which is why moments like this tend to cause a stir.

The pair celebrated the goal together, so it's clear Ronaldo was happy Bale had made such an impact after coming off the bench.

One man who won't care who got the final touch is Zidane, who has had to watch his side struggle in La Liga this season. Even if this result won't entirely paper over the cracks, he'll be delighted to have Bale back as an option as they look to close an eight-point gap on Barcelona.

