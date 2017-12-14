Every team in La Liga has now played 15 league games so far this season, and the division seems to be taking shape at both ends of the table.

Barcelona currently have a five-point lead over surprise package Valencia, but more importantly, they are eight points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.

Given that Barca have scored more and conceded fewer goals than Real so far, it makes the leaders' trip to the Bernabeu for El Clasico later this month even more important for Los Blancos.

A whopping 409 goals have already been scored in the Spanish top-flight so far this season, but which players are topping the goalscoring charts ahead of the winter break?

Top 10 scorers so far in 2017-18 La Liga

Despite breaking records in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make the top 10, while Karim Benzema and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann also miss out - let's take a look at the list.

10. Luis Suarez (Barca)

Luis Suarez scored 29 goals in La Liga last season but has only managed seven so far this campaign, albeit from 12 matches.

9. Willian Jose (Sociedad)

Flanked by the likes of Carlos Vela and ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose has also bagged seven goals.

8. Antonio Sanabria (Betis)

Also on seven goals is Real Betis' 21-year-old striker Antonio Sanabria, who spent four years in Barcelona's youth setup between 2009 and 2013.

7. Maxi Gomez (Celta)

Despite his inexperience, 21-year-old Maximiliano Gomez has netted seven times for Celta Vigo in the league, combining well with Iago Aspas.

6. Rodrigo (Valencia)

Rodrigo, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has been key to Valencia's resurgence this term and is finally showing signs of consistency.

The ex-Real youth star has scored eight La Liga goals thus far, which is already more than the 26-year-old's managed in each of his last three seasons.

5. Christhian Stuani (Girona)

Christhian Stuani couldn't prevent Middlesbrough from getting relegated last term, but he's starred for newly-promoted and ninth-placed Girona, scoring eight times.

4. Iago Aspas (Celta)

Liverpool flop Aspas scored one goal for the Merseyside club, however he's been absolutely lethal since returning to Spain and continues to be a regular goalscorer.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has nine goals and two assists this season, more than backing up his two previous La Liga goal tallies of 14 and 19.

3. Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal)

Cedric Bakambu has also bagged nine La Liga goals for Villarreal, and after attracting attention across Europe, the Spanish club will do well to hold onto the striker in the summer.

2. Simone Zaza (Valencia)

Simone Zaza failed to score a single goal during his loan spell at West Ham in 2016-17, but the Italian international is a completely different player now.

The physical 26-year-old's ten goals have fired Valencia to second in La Liga, and Hammers fans must be wondering where he was hiding his undeniable quality whilst in east London.

1. Leo Messi (Barca)

Last but not least, and while Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, it is Lionel Messi who is leading the race for the Pichichi trophy once again.

The 30-year-old magician, who won the trophy last year after scoring an incredible 37 goals, has recorded 14 goals from just 15 La Liga games.

When you add that to the four league goals he's assisted, it means that Messi is the only player currently on both top 10 lists for goals and assists.

It seems almost unfathomable that stars like Suarez, Griezmann and Cristiano won't join Messi in the top five come May - but there's a good chance that it could happen.

What do YOU make of the top 10 La Liga goalscorers so far this season? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

