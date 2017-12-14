Matt Hardy’s Broken gimmick has finally made its way to the WWE.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion did some great things during his time with TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling).

He had some great moments and some downfalls during his run with the promotion over the last seven years. He joined the company after having a lengthy stint with WWE.

By looking back at history, towards the end of this run with the promotion, Hardy decided to make a big change to his character.

This would be a make or break decision for his career. Luckily for him, it paid off big and turned Impact Wrestling around for a bit. The character brought attention to Impact Wrestling that it had not seen in years.

During a feud with his younger brother, Jeff, in Impact Wrestling, the promotion did an angle in which Matt slowly but surely became broken.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion started working, talking, and acting differently not only on television but on social media and in interviews. It was truly something different from what the fans came to know him as.

His run came to an end with Impact after having some contract disputes. The Hardy Boyz would leave the promotion and work indie shows as well have a brief run in Ring of Honor.

There was much debate whether The Hardys would return to WWE, which that brought them to superstardom as their original gimmick or the new Broken universe.

When they returned at WrestleMania 33 in April in Orlando, Florida, they were not broken but rather had their old gimmicks.This was somewhat of a disappointment to the fans as they are waiting to see the Broken gimmick on a larger platform.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, Hardy continued to his feud with Bray Wyatt as they went back and forth with video promos.

There were some fans who were critical of the segment by saying that it was an exact replica of what happened last week on Raw.

Hardy responded to the criticism on Facebook by writing the following:

“I told two very different & DELIGHTFUL stories in these two appearances. You’ll have to follow closely as The Great War rages on. An ABUNDANCE of information shall be DIVULGED in the next few weeks”

