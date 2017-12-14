Two former TNA World Champions could be headed to the WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact Wrestling is pushing the intellectual property and freedom aspects in the sense that talent will be free to work many other places and not have to be exclusive to them while recruiting new talent.

The promotion is selling it that the talents can use Impact to help build their names and also can retain their intellectual property rights.

It is expected that Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III will leave when their contracts are up, and one or both will end up with WWE.

Lashley, who burst onto the WWE scene due to his size and power, made his debut on SmackDown back in 2005, but was released by the company just three years later.

His time with the company ended badly as a six-month layoff prevented him from competing for the final months of his contract, and in February 2008, he was released.

However, he recovered from his injury and made his way to TNA, before returning to the independent circuit in 2010. But he wasn't done with Total Nonstop Action, and he rejoined the company back in 2014.

EC3 began his professional wrestling career in 2002, and wrestled for several promotions beginning in 2006. In July 2006, he signed a contract with the WWE where he wrestled as Derrick Bateman.

He was assigned to WWE's developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling , where he won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Johnny Curtis. During his time with WWE, he competed in the fourth and fifth seasons of NXT.

On May 17, 2013, he was released from his contract. He joined TNA Wrestling in September of that year. He is a two-time TNA World Champion.

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section interviewed Lashley and during the interview, they asked him about a possible WWE return. Here is what he had to say:

"I'm really happy where I am. I've never been a politics guy in wrestling, I'm just someone who came out and worked. I'm a product of amateur wrestling, and there is no one there to help you with matches or win matches—you have to do it yourself.

I love wrestling, and of course WWE is the main stage, but I'm happy to be with TNA. If the right scenario ever came up to return, then it's a possibility, but I am extremely happy where I am right now."

