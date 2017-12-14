It seems like everyone wants to wrestle Ronda Rousey.

It’s been reported that Rousey would have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year with the likely opponent being either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair.

Rousey did a segment with The Rock, Triple H and McMahon at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 in which she got physical with McMahon.

Flair and Rousey have been teasing a match against each for what seems like forever. Either Rousey facing McMahon or Flair would be a huge match.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Asuka has recently changed her finishing hold from a chicken wing to an armbar on television. To some, this might only look like a small alteration, but since Rousey is known as the “armbar master,” Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it could turn into something more.

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who has wanted to fight Rousey for years now, tossed her name into the hat to face Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Here is what she had to say:

"I think Ronda Rousey in the WWE would be an amazing thing," Cyborg told FloCombat on Monday. "I just recently attended my first WWE event live when RAW was in [Los Angeles] filming and I absolutely loved the experience. If she really is done fighting and not returning to the UFC, I think the idea of a WWE match between us for the fans is still something everyone could get excited about.

"Could the Brazilian Vale Tudo Fighter beat the American shoot fighting champion? That seems like a pretty natural story line to a WrestleMania if you ask me. I know 70,000 fans who would still be willing to pack a stadium to see Cyborg vs. Rousey even if it took place in a three-rope ring instead of a cage."

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.



According to an article from USA Today, Rousey and WWE are “very close” to terms on reaching a deal.

The site reports that while details are being finished up, the source wanted to remain anonymous because the deal has not been made public as of this writing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms