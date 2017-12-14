Pep Guardiola's irresistible Manchester City are running away with the Premier League and breaking all sorts of records in the process.

The leaders have an 11-point gap between themselves and Manchester United, and in Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, boast arguably the two best playmakers in Europe right now.

If that wasn't enough, the firepower of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will give any defender nightmares, but Pep isn't satisfied.

The Spaniard invested heavily over the summer, but with the January transfer window fast approaching, the City manager wants to bring in more players.

After convincing Man City's board to release funds ahead of next month, the ex-Barcelona and Bayern boss has identified his two main transfer targets.

What Guardiola has told City

It is believed that Guardiola is desperate to reinforce his squad - to maintain City's incredible form both domestically and in Europe, but also because of injuries.

Given the long-term injuries of Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, and Vincent Kompany's terrible history, Pep has concluded that his current team is too light to succeed in all competitions.

At the moment, Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala are Man City's only two fully fit centre-backs, and that's the area in which Pep wants to strengthen.

The players Pep wants in January

Manchester Evening News, and various other news outlets, have reported that Guardiola wants a central defender and a left-back, and Virgil van Dijk is his primary target.

Rivals Liverpool were forced to apologise after their failed pursuit of the Dutchman this summer, while Southampton value the 26-year-old at around £60 million.

However, City are also looking at 26-year-old Inigo Martinez, since they think he would be more accepting than Van Dijk of a squad role if and when every defender is fit again.

Martinez has been one of Real Sociedad's most highly-rated players for years now, and even though he's a centre-back, the fact that he's left footed means he could easily fill in at full-back.

Guardiola initially expressed an interest in both Van Dijk and Martinez last summer, and has had the latter closely watched this season.

Earlier this week, Guardiola admitted: "Of course, to handle all competitions. we are in trouble, real trouble, but I can’t assure you anything.

“Maybe we are thinking of looking at (signing) another central defender, because of Vincent with a lot of games, and John Stones is four or five weeks off in the season.”

Guardiola is hopeful that the club's sporting director Txiki Begiristain and CEO Ferran Soriano will be able to land either Van Dijk, Martinez, or both, by the time the transfer window shuts.

