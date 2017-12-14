Football

Terry and Mourinho won three titles together at Chelsea.

John Terry has explained what Jose Mourinho's biggest problem is at Manchester United

It's going to take a monumental blunder for Manchester City not to win the Premier League from here.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Swansea City 4-0 on Wednesday night and while Manchester United edged past Bournemouth 1-0, the gap remains at 11 points.

Arguably the biggest narrative at the start of the season was the old rivalry between Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, dating back to the pair's time with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

And as it stands, it's likely to be the Catalan who picks up a winners' medal in May.

It's a frustrating state of affairs for the Red Devils, who spent £146million in the summer, only to be dwarfed by their rivals' budget of over £200m.

Winning the title was exactly why Mourinho was brought in; not since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 have United triumphed, and the Portuguese was thought of as the one man who could arrest that slump.

So, where has it gone wrong so far? On the one hand, scintillating City are virtually impossible to compete with this season.

However, John Terry knows the Special One better than most, and has spotted something about United's squad that his old manager won't be happy with.

What Mourinho needs to change

Speaking on Matchday Live, quoted via the Mirror, the former Chelsea captain explained:

"Individually he will be looking at three or four more players in certain areas.

"He needs his real team of what identifies him as a manager, I don't think he has really got that at the moment.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

"We see different players coming in at different times at the moment but given time, he will get it right."

During their time at Stamford Bridge, Terry and Mourinho won three titles together across two stints.

It certainly helped that he worked with players who he could mould into a team that represented his managerial style, and that's what he must now try and achieve in the north-west.

There have undoubtedly been signs of improvement in his 18 months at Old Trafford, but overtaking City appears to be too big an ask this time around.

Do you think United's current squad suits Mourinho? Have your say in the comments. 

