It was only a few months ago that Paris Saint-Germain sent shockwaves across world football by completing a whopping £198 million deal to sign Neymar.

He formed one third of a devastating trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, but you could argue that he’s got even better since moving to France.

Of course, La Liga and Ligue 1 are very different leagues, but Neymar has been sensational, registering 15 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Without Neymar, PSG picked up a 4-2 win at Strasbourg on Wednesday night, and it prompted us to examine how they’ve fared when the 25-year-old isn’t in the side.

Neymar may want to be the main man in Paris, but with 23-goal Edinson Cavani also leading the way, what are PSG’s stats with and without the Brazilian? Let’s take a look.

Paris with Neymar

Neymar has lit up the French capital so far this season, and of the 18 games he’s played in, Unai Emery’s men have won 15, drawn one and lost twice.

That works out as an 83.3% win rate, and Paris have scored a ridiculous 63 times (3.5 goals per game) with Neymar in the team, conceding 16 goals.

Paris without Neymar

Neymar hasn’t featured in seven PSG matches thus far in the 2017-18 campaign, mainly due to suspensions, but they actually have a marginally better win rate (85.7%).

The French giants are unbeaten without him, winning six games, drawing the other, and scoring 19 goals (2.71 per match) in the process, only letting in four.

So, while PSG score considerably more goals with Neymar in their team, they boast a better win ratio and fewer goals conceded (0.57 per game compared to 0.89) without the record signing.

What has Neymar brought to PSG?

Given the amount of key players Monaco lost in the summer, including Kylian Mbappe, it was always unlikely that they would mount a successful Ligue 1 title defence.

PSG’s star-studded squad was always going to dominate France this term, as their current nine-point lead shows, but it’s in Europe where Neymar has really propelled them.

The forward’s already scored six goals and provided three assists in the Champions League, and his world-class displays have made Paris early favourites to win this year’s competition.

