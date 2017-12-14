Arsenal could only muster an uninspired, frustrating draw against beatable opposition on Wednesday night - but we've been here before.

The 0-0 stalemate at the London Stadium leaves the Gunners closer to the bottom of the Premier League table than the top in terms of points.

Fortunately, Arsene Wenger seemingly decided a long time ago never to listen to fans' criticism of him, as he'd have been in for a rough ride home otherwise.

The Frenchman was taking an absolute hammering on social media, while some supporters in the away end also vented their disappointment at what's turning out to be another lacklustre campaign.

They may well find themselves continuing their acquaintance with the Europa League next season, as they now lie seventh.

The one big cause for optimism was the performance of Jack Wilshere, who completed 90 minutes - something he hasn't done in a red shirt for three years.

Nobody can doubt the England international's passion for the club and even supporters of other teams have sympathised with his injury record.

The 25-year-old has come back into Wenger's thinking just in time to be talked about in the context of next year's World Cup - though Rio Ferdinand has urged for caution when hyping him up again, as he insists he is still to fulfil his potential.

Wilshere needs to improve in one area

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of the West Ham game, Ferdinand explained:

"This is almost like his final chance at Arsenal now because he's promised so much over the years...Injuries have held this kid back.

"Listen, receiving the ball, he's one of the best England have seen in the last few years, his touch, his awareness, but it's what he does afterwards that's going to really amount to what he is.

"Does he affect games enough in terms of assists, goals? If you look at his position, you want to see someone who can run with the ball, take the ball to opponents, takes them out of the game.

"And then after that, you want to see assists, you want to see goals in that position, and I think that's what he needs to bring to his game. But he needs to be doing it on a consistent basis.

With Martin Keown pleading his case, Ferdinand added:

"Arsenal see Jack Wilshere as potential. Because he's never sustained an amount of time in the first team to say...'he is the main man at Arsenal'.

"It's difficult to say [if I believe in him] because so many injuries can take so much out of players. Has he still got that yard of pace that he had when he first came on the scene that took you back and went 'woh, this kid's got something special'.

"But somebody who hasn't played enough games back to back, has to be seen as potential."

Spot on, Rio.

