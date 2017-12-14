WWE

Tye Dillinger.

Tye Dillinger rips fan over incident at airport

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tye Dillinger recently had an incident with a fan at an airport.

Dillinger started training at the Hart Wrestling School in Cambridge Ontario with Smith Hart, Ike Shaw and Waldo Von Erich in 2002 and then with Eric Young at the WrestlePlex school before receiving further training from Derek Wylde and Cody Deaner.

our years later, he signed a contract with the WWE and was placed in the company's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He made his OVW television debut as "The Canadian Sensation" Shawn Spears, where he defeated then-SmackDown superstar Simon Dean.

After OVW split with WWE, he debuted in WWE's new developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), and teamed up with Nic Nemeth to defeat The Puerto Rican Nightmares for the Florida Tag Team Championship.

In 2008, he made his WWE television debut as a heel under the name Gavin Spears as part of Theodore Long's "New Superstar Initiative" in a losing effort to Ricky Ortiz. After his ECW debut, Dillinger began splitting time between ECW and FCW.

The day before he had been released from WWE, he broke his hand and was unable to wrestle. Thus, he was released. He had a tryout with TNA in 2009 but wasn’t signed.

Moving along to 2013, he signed with WWE again and was placed in WWE's developmental territory NXT. In early-2014, Dillinger formed a tag team with Jason Jordan, with the two described as a pair of blue chip athletes.

On January 29, 2017, Dillinger was a surprise entrant during the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as part of the eponymous match. On the April 4 episode of SmackDown Live, Dillinger made his main roster debut by defeating Curt Hawkins.

There was a fan who told Dillinger that he hopes that he gets released by the sports entertainment company again. It’s unclear what led to the incident. It’s likely that the fan had a lot of things for Dillinger to sign and Dillinger didn’t want to do that.

He wrote the following on his official Twitter account, “I hope you get released again SHAWN!” may have been the funniest fan comment I’ve gotten at an airport so far. Thanks for ruining it for the rest and sorry I didn’t sign all 8 of your items for EBay.”

Former WWE superstar and current Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes also responded to Dillinger and stuck up for him by writing:

“Airport "collectors" are typically not fans...we've all tried "just one" or "who's it for?" but they just keep handing you sheets of bootleg 8x10s.

I usually have time, so I just sign. Don't want to take the chance that one is actually a real fan and he/she have a bad experience.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Marcus Mariota's mother was upset about his post-game comments

Marcus Mariota's mother was upset about his post-game comments

Top five best Royal Rumble matches in WWE history

Top five best Royal Rumble matches in WWE history

How Wayne Rooney is outperforming every striker in Europe - including Ronaldo and Messi

How Wayne Rooney is outperforming every striker in Europe - including Ronaldo and Messi

The two players Pep Guardiola has convinced Man City to sign in January [M.E.N.]

The two players Pep Guardiola has convinced Man City to sign in January [M.E.N.]

What Chelsea fans were saying when Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool

What Chelsea fans were saying when Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again