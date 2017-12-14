Tye Dillinger recently had an incident with a fan at an airport.

Dillinger started training at the Hart Wrestling School in Cambridge Ontario with Smith Hart, Ike Shaw and Waldo Von Erich in 2002 and then with Eric Young at the WrestlePlex school before receiving further training from Derek Wylde and Cody Deaner.

our years later, he signed a contract with the WWE and was placed in the company's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He made his OVW television debut as "The Canadian Sensation" Shawn Spears, where he defeated then-SmackDown superstar Simon Dean.

After OVW split with WWE, he debuted in WWE's new developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), and teamed up with Nic Nemeth to defeat The Puerto Rican Nightmares for the Florida Tag Team Championship.

In 2008, he made his WWE television debut as a heel under the name Gavin Spears as part of Theodore Long's "New Superstar Initiative" in a losing effort to Ricky Ortiz. After his ECW debut, Dillinger began splitting time between ECW and FCW.

The day before he had been released from WWE, he broke his hand and was unable to wrestle. Thus, he was released. He had a tryout with TNA in 2009 but wasn’t signed.

Moving along to 2013, he signed with WWE again and was placed in WWE's developmental territory NXT. In early-2014, Dillinger formed a tag team with Jason Jordan, with the two described as a pair of blue chip athletes.

On January 29, 2017, Dillinger was a surprise entrant during the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as part of the eponymous match. On the April 4 episode of SmackDown Live, Dillinger made his main roster debut by defeating Curt Hawkins.

There was a fan who told Dillinger that he hopes that he gets released by the sports entertainment company again. It’s unclear what led to the incident. It’s likely that the fan had a lot of things for Dillinger to sign and Dillinger didn’t want to do that.

He wrote the following on his official Twitter account, “I hope you get released again SHAWN!” may have been the funniest fan comment I’ve gotten at an airport so far. Thanks for ruining it for the rest and sorry I didn’t sign all 8 of your items for EBay.”

Former WWE superstar and current Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes also responded to Dillinger and stuck up for him by writing:

“Airport "collectors" are typically not fans...we've all tried "just one" or "who's it for?" but they just keep handing you sheets of bootleg 8x10s.

I usually have time, so I just sign. Don't want to take the chance that one is actually a real fan and he/she have a bad experience.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms