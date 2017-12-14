We now know what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon originally thought about 205 Live.

This is a safe statement, to say the least. You have to give WWE a lot of credit for making the decision to bring back the cruiserweight division.

It was all due to Triple H, who came up with the idea for the Cruiserweight Classic that aired on the WWE Network. It featured the best talents in the world.

205 Live premiered on November 29, 2016, and airs following SmackDown Live. The Raw brand was originally established as the exclusive home of the division during the brand extension last year.

However, following the premiere of 205 Live, the cruiserweight stars appear on both Raw and 205 Live as well as making appearances on NXT.

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk Is Jericho. During their conversation Jacobs revealed McMahon's initial feelings about 205 Live. Here is what he had to say:

“Vince was really excited about 205 Live when it first started, but I really think in a lot of ways, but they were in a really tough position, right off the bat. First off, being on at 10 p.m., after 2 hours of SmackDown without any stars, so it is really hard to create stars from non-stars.

You need somebody that people know. I need to know that Noam Dar has at least met Chris Jericho, they are in completely different universes.

“Other thing is that there’s really no demand for the show. Look, this isn’t 20 years ago when WCW at the top of the card was Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Big Show, or Lex Luger; you had Jericho, Rey Mysterio; I mean, the top of the WWE card those guys can go.

Seth Rollins does the 205 Live style better than the 205 Live guys do, so where is the demand?

“Now you see smaller guys, lesser stars, doing stuff not really as good as those on the main roster. John Cena is even doing Springboard Diamond Cutters; that style has really permeated on the main roster.

It’s a really tough position they are in. I give those guys a lot of credit from the talents to the Writer’s. It was and is a really tough job.”

