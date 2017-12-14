Triple H and WWE officials are considering some changes for NXT.

Ever since Triple H came up with the idea for NXT, he has had a certain vision in mind. For years, WWE would sign top stars in other promotions during the territories era.

However, when WWE and WCW got hot in the 1990’s and started the Monday Night Wars, they went after other promotions for their top stars. This led to the independent scene soaking up all of the talents that WWE and WCW didn’t want.

However, when Vince McMahon decided to buy his competition, there became a monopoly in the professional wrestling business. Companies such as TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor came about. Both promotions not only built talented wrestlers, they created stars that they would showcase on their platform.

For years now, ROH has been considered a developmental brand for WWE despite it not being the case. The reason for this analogy is due to WWE signing all of ROH’s top stars such as CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and Cesaro. The list goes on and on.

It’s pretty clear what Triple H’s vision for the developmental brand is. Sign athletes, who have no pro wrestling experience and train them to become WWE Superstars. Also, he wants to sign the best of the best talents in the world and have them learn the WWE playbook then shine not only in NXT but on the main roster.

Look at the main roster in WWE right now. You have Rollins, Joe, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles leading the charge on the main roster while you have Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami, Kassius Ohno, and Aleister Black on top in NXT.



Triple H appeared on CBS Sports' "In The Corner" podcast this week to promote the WWE NXT broadcast debut on the USA Network this week.

“It’s an alternative now. I think that the more variety you can give the better. Raw is presented a certain way. SmackDown is presented a certain way. NXT is presented a certain way and there are markets for all of those products.

Do I see it not being developmental? Look in some ways the brands are just the brands and as talent improve and move up, where they end up, whether that’s Raw, whether that’s Smackdown, or if that’s NXT at some point in time, they’re all just going to be part of a brand.

I think there’s going to be a learning curve where NXT will always sort of be developmental for some, but I think we’re going to reach a point where we’ll say, ‘Well clearly this guy or girl isn’t developmental, he or she has been on the main roster. They’ve done this or this on the main roster and now they’re back down doing this in NXT.’

I think there’s going to be that shift back and forth. I think you’ll see, as you said earlier, a more legitimate alternative brand, although, I think on the lower and middle end of the roster, you’re going to have talent who have only been in the business for two years. The first time you’ll see them perform anywhere will be on NXT.

As talent come in from other places who have not yet had that experience to be on Raw or SmackDown, I don’t care where they’ve been, they’ll need the learning curve.

In some sense it will continue to be developmental, but it’ll be different from where it is today because I think you’re going to see talent move up and move down. I don’t think it should be seen as a demotion when they go to NXT. I think it should be seen as they’re competing in a different environment.”

