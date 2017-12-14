One WWE Hall of Famer thinks Hulk Hogan may be headed back to the WWE.

Hogan's WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won't cause a big backlash due to his racist comments debacle from 2016. It’s possible that WWE hires him in an Ambassador role.

Hogan was in talks about a return to wrestling of late, but not with WWE. It would have reportedly been an angle that would have been huge, but in the end, it wouldn’t have made economic sense.

Hogan, maybe the greatest of all time. Hogan picked up mainstream popularity between the mid-1980s and early 1990s in the WWE. He would join World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s where he often performed as villainous New World Order (nWo) leader.

Hogan headlined the premier annual events of the WWE and WCW, WrestleMania and Starrcade, multiple times. He has also worked for other promotions such as American Wrestling Association), New Japan Pro Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

During his professional wrestling career, he is a twelve-time world champion: a six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion/WWE Champion and a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He was the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumbles, in 1990 and 1991 respectively. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Dave Meltzer recently reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is revisiting the idea of bringing Hulk Hogan back.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Business Insider about various topics. During the interview, he spoke about a potential return of Hogan to WWE. Here is what he had to say:



"I don't have any insider knowledge that Hulk will be back in WWE, but if he isn't in 2018, I will be shocked," Ross said. "The world has an interesting way of forgiving others. The guy paid his price. He had a trial. He lost jobs. He had a court case. I don't know what more he needs to do," Ross said.

"And why are we his judge and jury? It seems right for, arguably the greatest alumnus of WWE ever with the most global name identity, will make his presence felt in WWE in some way."

"I don't know what Terry – Hulk Hogan is able to do physically. I know he's still training. He's about my age — 64, but he's in really good shape. He looks awesome," Ross said. "So, I would say that Hulk is – there's a ticket for Hulk to punch somewhere to get back in WWE, at least on a recurring role-type basis, in my opinion."

"If I were there, I would encourage that development," he said. "If you don't like him, don't watch the damn thing, but I believe he belongs on that television show or WWE in general, and that somewhere in 2018 that will happen."

